KCSA denies claims of poor air quality in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
The KCSA announced low levels of air pollution in Kyiv, refuting the information of the Hydrometeorological Center. According to the administration, no exceedances of the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants were recorded.
Against the backdrop of the Meteorological Center's statements about poor air quality in Kyiv, the KCSA said that as of Tuesday, the air has a low level of pollution. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.
Details
As of the evening of September 17, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low
The agency emphasizes that exceedances of the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants were not recorded.
Context
On Tuesday, September 17, the Hydrometeorological Center said that the average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in the capital exceeds the maximum permissible concentrations.
Experts also warned that on September 18-19, the indicator would exceed the critical level, which could negatively affect people's health
