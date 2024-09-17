KCSA denies claims of poor air quality in Kyiv

Against the backdrop of the Meteorological Center's statements about poor air quality in Kyiv, the KCSA said that as of Tuesday, the air has a low level of pollution. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

As of the evening of September 17, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low - KCSA said in a statement.

The agency emphasizes that exceedances of the maximum permissible concentrations of pollutants were not recorded.

Context

On Tuesday, September 17, the Hydrometeorological Center said that the average daily content of nitrogen dioxide in the capital exceeds the maximum permissible concentrations.

Experts also warned that on September 18-19, the indicator would exceed the critical level, which could negatively affect people's health

