Kazakhstan is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - Tokayev

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev answered a question about Kazakhstan's mediation between Russia and Ukraine, reports a Tengrinews.kz correspondent.

After Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement, a Tengrinews.kz correspondent asked whether Kazakhstan was ready to organize a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Astana and whether such negotiations were underway.

If the leaders of Russia and Ukraine wish to come to Kazakhstan, we will provide all necessary services to successfully facilitate the negotiations. - noted the leader of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he supports the start of direct negotiations at the highest level between Ukraine and Russia, but preliminary work is needed to achieve mutual understanding.

Without being a mediator, Kazakhstan, nevertheless, if the need arises, is ready to offer its "good offices" as a venue for negotiations and meetings at all levels. - concluded the leader of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. The Ukrainian leader presented his position on the military situation in the country. The Kazakh leader noted that in this extremely difficult situation, diplomatic work should continue to find ways to end the conflict.

Later, in an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy stated his readiness to meet with the Russian president in Kazakhstan.