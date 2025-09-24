Kazakhstan is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - Tokayev

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 2842 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 8986 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 11958 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 20199 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 15085 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 26301 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17048 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17749 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14833 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 27285 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
62%
756mm
Popular news
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 44740 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 35500 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 29281 views
"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense CommissionerSeptember 24, 07:55 AM • 6104 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 21217 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 20199 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 21572 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 26301 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 35834 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 45074 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olena Zelenska
Donald Tusk
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 34913 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 95014 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 54895 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 69066 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 120617 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Fox News
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian

Kazakhstan is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - Tokayev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his readiness to provide a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He emphasized the need for preliminary work to achieve mutual understanding.

Kazakhstan is ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia - Tokayev

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev answered a question about Kazakhstan's mediation between Russia and Ukraine, reports a Tengrinews.kz correspondent.

Details

After Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement, a Tengrinews.kz correspondent asked whether Kazakhstan was ready to organize a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Astana and whether such negotiations were underway.

If the leaders of Russia and Ukraine wish to come to Kazakhstan, we will provide all necessary services to successfully facilitate the negotiations.

- noted the leader of Kazakhstan.

At the same time, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he supports the start of direct negotiations at the highest level between Ukraine and Russia, but preliminary work is needed to achieve mutual understanding.

Without being a mediator, Kazakhstan, nevertheless, if the need arises, is ready to offer its "good offices" as a venue for negotiations and meetings at all levels.

- concluded the leader of Kazakhstan.

Recall

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. The Ukrainian leader presented his position on the military situation in the country. The Kazakh leader noted that in this extremely difficult situation, diplomatic work should continue to find ways to end the conflict.

Later, in an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy stated his readiness to meet with the Russian president in Kazakhstan.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Fox News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kazakhstan