Kazakhstan introduces "golden visa" for investors from 300 thousand dollars: details

Kazakhstan has introduced a new investor visa to strengthen the country's investment attractiveness and support the strengthening of ties with international business. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reports UNN.

Details

Now, citizens of other countries who have invested at least 300,000 US dollars in the authorized capital of Kazakh companies or in local issued securities have the opportunity to submit an electronic petition for an investor visa, or the so-called "golden" visa.

This visa provides the possibility of obtaining a residence permit in Kazakhstan for up to 10 years. As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this practice also exists in other countries, for example, in the USA, UAE, Singapore and European countries.

These visa programs have proven themselves as an effective tool for attracting capital, technology and business activity. Kazakhstan is joining this approach, offering its own model of investment residency - said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

