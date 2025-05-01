$41.470.09
Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1
04:00 AM • 61090 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 53317 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 84310 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 169005 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 202014 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 299893 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 130814 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 251546 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 174817 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 121099 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

Publications
Exclusives
Kazakhstan introduces "golden visa" for investors from 300 thousand dollars: details

Kyiv

 • 3134 views

Kazakhstan has introduced an investor visa for foreigners who have invested from $300,000 in the country's economy. It allows you to obtain a residence permit for up to 10 years.

Kazakhstan introduces "golden visa" for investors from 300 thousand dollars: details

Kazakhstan has introduced a new investor visa to strengthen the country's investment attractiveness and support the strengthening of ties with international business. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reports UNN.

Details

Now, citizens of other countries who have invested at least 300,000 US dollars in the authorized capital of Kazakh companies or in local issued securities have the opportunity to submit an electronic petition for an investor visa, or the so-called "golden" visa.

This visa provides the possibility of obtaining a residence permit in Kazakhstan for up to 10 years. As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this practice also exists in other countries, for example, in the USA, UAE, Singapore and European countries.

These visa programs have proven themselves as an effective tool for attracting capital, technology and business activity. Kazakhstan is joining this approach, offering its own model of investment residency

- said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

Oil fell by about 1% amid Kazakhstan's statements on production23.04.2025, 17:20 • 7636 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Economy News of the World
Singapore
United States
Kazakhstan
Brent
