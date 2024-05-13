Kazakh ex-minister Bishimbayev sentenced to 24 years in prison for wife's murder

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kazakh ex-minister Bishimbayev sentenced to 24 years in prison for wife's murder

Kazakh ex-minister Bishimbayev sentenced to 24 years in prison for wife's murder

Kyiv  •  UNN

Former Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishymbayev was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the brutal murder of his wife, Saltanat Nukenova, and his brother, Bakhytzhan Bayzhanov, received 4 years for concealing the murder.

The Specialized Inter-District  Criminal Court of Astana sentenced former Kazakh Economy Minister Kuandyk Bishymbayev to 24 years in prison for the murder of his wife. His brother, Bakhytzhan Bayzhanov, was sentenced to 4 years behind bars. This verdict was read out by Judge Ayzhan Kulbayeva, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

The court found the defendant Kuandyk Bishimbayev guilty of murder and sentenced him to 7 and 20 years in prison under two articles.

By partially combining the sentences, Bishimbayev was finally sentenced to 24 years in prison. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security penitentiary.

The brother of the former minister, Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, was found guilty of concealing the murder and sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Bishembayev and his brother will also be charged with court costs for forensic examinations.

Recall

Former Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishymbayev is on trial for the brutal murder of his common-law wife, Saltanat Nukenova, who was allegedly tortured for 8 hours before her death.

Iryna Kolesnik

