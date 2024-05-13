Kazakh ex-minister Bishimbayev sentenced to 24 years in prison for wife's murder

The Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court of Astana sentenced former Kazakh Economy Minister Kuandyk Bishymbayev to 24 years in prison for the murder of his wife. His brother, Bakhytzhan Bayzhanov, was sentenced to 4 years behind bars. This verdict was read out by Judge Ayzhan Kulbayeva, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The court found the defendant Kuandyk Bishimbayev guilty of murder and sentenced him to 7 and 20 years in prison under two articles.

By partially combining the sentences, Bishimbayev was finally sentenced to 24 years in prison. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security penitentiary.

The brother of the former minister, Bakhytzhan Baizhanov, was found guilty of concealing the murder and sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Bishembayev and his brother will also be charged with court costs for forensic examinations.

Former Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishymbayev is on trial for the brutal murder of his common-law wife, Saltanat Nukenova, who was allegedly tortured for 8 hours before her death.

