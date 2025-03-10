"Katav" of a soldier on the hood in Dnipro: law enforcement is deciding on the legal qualification
Kyiv • UNN
An incident has been recorded in Dnipro where a Tesla driver was driving with a military TCC on the hood of the car. The police have identified the driver and are deciding on the legal qualification of the event.
Today, March 10, a video circulated on the internet showing a Tesla driver "riding" on the hood of a supposed military recruitment officer in Dnipro. The police have already identified the driver, and the issue of legal qualification is currently being resolved, reports UNN.
Details
The video shows a military officer holding onto the hood of the car as it drives down the street. The police in the Dnipropetrovsk region informed UNN that the driver and the vehicle have been identified, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved.
Recall
In Khmelnytskyi, two men were detained who yesterday, March 9, attacked a military recruitment officer during a document check, inflicting numerous bodily injuries.