Justin Bieber and his “blank stare”: what's going on in the singer's life?

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54152 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100832 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104375 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101715 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128039 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103367 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161345 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105196 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101457 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110099 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104483 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121282 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128048 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161350 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151558 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183714 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104483 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110099 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137929 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139694 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167524 views
Actual
Justin Bieber and his “blank stare”: what's going on in the singer's life?

Justin Bieber and his “blank stare”: what's going on in the singer's life?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124428 views

Friends of Hailey Bieber are concerned about the condition of her husband Justin, who was spotted tired and depressed in New York. Insiders report possible problems in the star couple's marriage.

Recently, fans of the American singer Justin Bieber have been expressing concerns about his appearance and possible problems in his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Over the past week, the 30-year-old singer has been seen repeatedly in New York City with a tired and depressed expression on his face, which has caused a wave of discussion on social media. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Amid rumors of problems in his marriage to his wife, Hailey Bieber, 30-year-old Justin Bieber took the stage at the Grammy Awards with a depressed expression and a tired look on his face.

According to media reports, at the age of 15, Bieber quickly became famous, conquering the world with his infectious smile, signature hairstyle with side-swept hair, and boyish charm.

However, today his unkempt appearance and gloomy behavior indicate that his life is not so good now. 

According to DailyMail sources, Hayley's friends are becoming increasingly concerned about Justin's "unacceptable behavior," and some are reportedly urging her to break up with the musician. 

"Hayley has been having problems with Justin almost since the beginning of their marriage," one of the DailyMail's sources said

"She loves him madly, but he is unpredictable. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him," the source said. "His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She puts up with a lot.

Also, according to the source, Hailey and her family hoped that he would change after the birth of their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber.

"When the baby was born, he was there for her, and she thought that fatherhood would change him for the better, but it didn't," they added.

Insiders close to the couple told DailyMail.com that Justin's tired appearance could be the result of him becoming "on the verge of seclusion," dealing with the pressure of large crowds and constant public scrutiny after years in the public eye.

"Justin has been struggling for the past few years, and a lot of it has to do with his anxiety about being in certain public situations," the source said.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Justin Bieber's wife denied rumors of a divorce after the singer unfollowed her on Instagram. Hailey Bieber posted a photo from a joint vacation with her husband at a ski resort.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising