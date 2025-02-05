Justin Bieber and his “blank stare”: what's going on in the singer's life?

Recently, fans of the American singer Justin Bieber have been expressing concerns about his appearance and possible problems in his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Over the past week, the 30-year-old singer has been seen repeatedly in New York City with a tired and depressed expression on his face, which has caused a wave of discussion on social media. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Details

Amid rumors of problems in his marriage to his wife, Hailey Bieber, 30-year-old Justin Bieber took the stage at the Grammy Awards with a depressed expression and a tired look on his face.

According to media reports, at the age of 15, Bieber quickly became famous, conquering the world with his infectious smile, signature hairstyle with side-swept hair, and boyish charm.

However, today his unkempt appearance and gloomy behavior indicate that his life is not so good now.

According to DailyMail sources, Hayley's friends are becoming increasingly concerned about Justin's "unacceptable behavior," and some are reportedly urging her to break up with the musician.

"Hayley has been having problems with Justin almost since the beginning of their marriage," one of the DailyMail's sources said

"She loves him madly, but he is unpredictable. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him," the source said. "His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She puts up with a lot.

Also, according to the source, Hailey and her family hoped that he would change after the birth of their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber.

"When the baby was born, he was there for her, and she thought that fatherhood would change him for the better, but it didn't," they added.

Insiders close to the couple told DailyMail.com that Justin's tired appearance could be the result of him becoming "on the verge of seclusion," dealing with the pressure of large crowds and constant public scrutiny after years in the public eye.

"Justin has been struggling for the past few years, and a lot of it has to do with his anxiety about being in certain public situations," the source said.

Recall

