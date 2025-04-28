"Justice inevitably comes": Zelenskyy on the liquidation of Russian General Moskalik

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service reported to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the liquidation of persons from the highest command staff of the Russian armed forces. The head of state announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Justice inevitably comes - Zelenskyy commented on the report.

He also specified that the head of the SBU reported to him on further measures to counter Russian agent networks in Ukraine and saboteurs.

Good results. Thank you for your work - the President wrote.

In addition, according to him, work is currently underway "on the next sanctions steps of Ukraine."

"Today I was presented with materials that justify the need for relevant decisions. Relevant submissions to the National Security and Defense Council are being prepared," Zelenskyy summarized.

Let us remind you

On Friday, April 25, near Moscow the deputy chief was blown up in Balashikha of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Yaroslav Moskalyk. An explosive device was installed inside his Volkswagen Golf car, which was detonated remotely.

The Russian Federation announced the detention of a suspect in the murder of General Moskalik: it is allegedly an agent of the special services of Ukraine