Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 to be held in Spain

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117487 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122426 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164420 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267300 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176799 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166828 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237466 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100202 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62888 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34558 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31232 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44525 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237466 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234445 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117487 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100297 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100736 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117239 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117883 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 to be held in Spain

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24857 views

The 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain at the end of 2024, and the host city and exact date have not yet been announced.

The 22nd Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Spain at the end of this year.  UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the song contest. 

Details 

As noted, the National Public Broadcasting Company of Spain, Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE)  will host the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.  The host city and the exact date of the contest will be announced later.

Last year, the children's song contest was won by Frenchwoman Zoë Clozur with her song Coeur. The Spanish representative  Sandra Valero took second place with her song "Loviu." 

However, the rules of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest do not oblige the winning country to host the contest the following year.  France Télévisions has decided to hand over the organization of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 to Spain's RTVE. 

Spain was the winner of the 2004 Junior Eurovision Song Contest .

After a breakthrough at the Eurovision national selection: Kremin emphasizes the need to ensure the rights of Ukrainians speaking in foreign languages13.02.24, 13:45 • 25413 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

CultureNews of the World
spainSpain

