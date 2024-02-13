After a breakthrough at the Eurovision national selection: Kremin emphasizes the need to ensure the rights of Ukrainians speaking in foreign languages

Taras Kremin, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, met with Kateryna Zabotkina, sign language interpreter of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 songs Kateryna Zabotkina. They discussed the issue of ensuring the rights of sign language speakers to receive information and services in Ukrainian sign language. Kremin reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Kateryna Zabotkina, the first sign language interpreter in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, has become not only a real social media star in Ukraine. She really emphasized the importance of ensuring that sign language speakers have the right to information and services in Ukrainian sign language, as defined by Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of Ukrainian as the State Language, - said Taras Kremin.

Details

According to him, this issue is especially acute in times of war, when there should be free access to air raid alerts, safe shelters, emergency medical care, or administrative services.

By protecting the language rights of sign language speakers, we affirm the status of the Ukrainian sign language. Kremin emphasized.

Recall

This year, for the first time, to ensure inclusivity, the final of the contest was accompanied by sign language. Sign language interpreter Kateryna Zabotkina, who was responsible for adapting the songs at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, took the network by storm.