After a breakthrough at the Eurovision national selection: Kremin emphasizes the need to ensure the rights of Ukrainians speaking in foreign languages

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107457 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115599 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158208 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161332 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259855 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175804 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166621 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231506 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113136 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56978 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 64501 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 63189 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 41805 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 54341 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231506 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242680 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229125 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107457 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82478 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114908 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115722 views
After a breakthrough at the Eurovision national selection: Kremin emphasizes the need to ensure the rights of Ukrainians speaking in foreign languages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25409 views

Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, met with Kateryna Zabotkina, a sign language interpreter from the Eurovision Song Contest, to discuss ensuring access to information and services in Ukrainian sign language for people with hearing impairments.

Taras Kremin, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, met with Kateryna Zabotkina, sign language interpreter of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 songs Kateryna Zabotkina. They discussed the issue of ensuring the rights of sign language speakers to receive information and services in Ukrainian sign language. Kremin reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Kateryna Zabotkina, the first sign language interpreter in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, has become not only a real social media star in Ukraine. She really emphasized the importance of ensuring that sign language speakers have the right to information and services in Ukrainian sign language, as defined by Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Ensuring the Functioning of Ukrainian as the State Language,

- said Taras Kremin.

Details

According to him, this issue is especially acute in times of war, when there should be free access to air raid alerts, safe shelters, emergency medical care, or administrative services.

By protecting the language rights of sign language speakers, we affirm the status of the Ukrainian sign language.

Kremin emphasized.

Recall

This year, for the first time, to ensure inclusivity, the final of the contest was accompanied by sign language. Sign language interpreter Kateryna Zabotkina, who was responsible for adapting the songs at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, took the network by storm.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

