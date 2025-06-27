July 9 is not a deadline: Trump says he can raise tariffs for the EU "sooner or later"
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said that he could introduce increased tariffs on European exports before or after July 9, the previously set target date. He noted that the date is not fixed and can be changed depending on the achievement of an agreement.
US President Donald Trump said that increased tariffs on European imports could be introduced both before and after July 9, which he previously called the target date for reviewing the customs agreement with the European Union. UNN reports this with reference to The Guardian.
Details
Trump said that the previously named July 9 deadline for trade with the EU is not a fixed date. He added that "it could be before or after that date when broader US tariffs are imposed if no agreement is reached."
"We can do whatever we want. We can extend it (the postponement - ed.). We can make it shorter. I would like to make it shorter. I would just like to send everyone letters: Congratulations, you're paying 25%," Trump said.
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade agreements with the EU could be concluded before Labor Day (May 1).
