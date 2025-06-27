July 9 is not a deadline: Trump says he can raise tariffs for the EU "sooner or later"

US President Donald Trump said that increased tariffs on European imports could be introduced both before and after July 9, which he previously called the target date for reviewing the customs agreement with the European Union. UNN reports this with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Trump said that the previously named July 9 deadline for trade with the EU is not a fixed date. He added that "it could be before or after that date when broader US tariffs are imposed if no agreement is reached."

"We can do whatever we want. We can extend it (the postponement - ed.). We can make it shorter. I would like to make it shorter. I would just like to send everyone letters: Congratulations, you're paying 25%," Trump said. - said Trump.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that trade agreements with the EU could be concluded before Labor Day (May 1).

