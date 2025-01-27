Jordan rejects Trump's proposal to relocate Gaza residents

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that his country strongly rejects any forced displacement of Palestinians. This is reported by The Times of Israel, UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, January 26 , Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement about the possibility of resettling Gazans to Egypt and Jordan.

Our position on the resettlement of Palestinians is firm and will remain unchanged. Jordan is for Jordanians and Palestine is for Palestinians - Ayman Safadi said.

