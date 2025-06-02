Jonathan Anderson - the new creative director of Dior's women's line

Northern Irish designer replaced Maria Grazia Chiuri as head of ready-to-wear, haute couture and women's accessories collections.

Details

Appointed creative director of Dior's men's line last April, Jonathan Anderson will be the first designer to head both Dior's women's and men's lines. The French fashion house's parent company announced this on Monday, June 2.

It is also known that fashion mogul Bernard Arnault, who together with LVMH owns both Dior and Loewe, made this statement at a shareholders' meeting in Paris.

Comments from Anderson and Delphine Arnault

I am very honored to join the House of Dior as Creative Director of women's and men's wear. I have always been inspired by the rich heritage of this place: its depth and character. I look forward to collaborating with the legendary Atelier to create a new chapter in this incredible story. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Delphine Arnault and Bernard Arnault for their trust and partnership over the years. - said Anderson.

I am pleased to welcome Jonathan Anderson as head of women's and men's wear at the House of Dior. I have followed his career with interest since he joined LVMH more than a decade ago. I am convinced that he will bring an original and modern vision, inspired by the great history of Christian Dior and its iconic qualities. The teams and Atelier will support and respond to Jonathan's creative ingenuity. - said Delphine Arnault, President and CEO of Christian Dior Couture.

Addition

Anderson has long been linked with the possibility of heading both men's and women's wear at Dior, which many observers believe needs support.

Let us remind you

