JIT mandate for "Ukraine Case" extended for another two years - Kravchenko

The mandate for the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) "Ukraine Case" has been extended for another two years. This was announced by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Today, on behalf of Ukraine, I signed documents extending the activities of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) "Ukraine Case" - Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

The JIT is the world's largest investigative group, which since 2022 has been investigating the most serious international crimes committed due to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

It is symbolic that the signing took place in indomitable Kharkiv – a city that daily reminds us why this work continues - added the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko noted that the JIT currently unites Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Estonia, Romania, and Slovakia. Eurojust, Europol, and, for the first time in history, the Office of the ICC Prosecutor are members of the group.

There are concrete results: cases are already being heard in courts, suspects are being identified, and extraditions are taking place. In particular, in 2025, Ukraine extradited a suspect in war crimes to Lithuania for criminal prosecution - the statement reads.

In addition, the Prosecutor General said, the group is expanding its jurisdiction to crimes against Ukrainian children: illegal deportation, forced change of citizenship, transfer to Russian families.

The extension of the JIT's mandate is a guarantee of effective international justice and the inevitability of punishment. In particular, within the framework of the future Special Tribunal - Kravchenko emphasized.

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