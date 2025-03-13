Jewelry Day and World Kidney Day: what is celebrated today
Today is Jewelry Day, World Kidney Day, International Riesling White Wine Day and Ken's Day. Also, Endometriosis Awareness Day and the Day of Remembrance of St. Nicephorus.
Today, March 13, is World Kidney Day, and jewelry lovers can join in the celebration of Jewelry Day, writes UNN.
Jewelry Day was founded in the USA, and quickly became popular in many countries around the world.
The earliest known jewelry was created not even by representatives of the genus Homo sapiens, but by Neanderthals who lived in Europe. In particular, perforated beads made of small sea shells were found in Cueva de los Aviones, a cave on the southeastern coast of Spain, which scientists believe were made 115,000 years ago.
On Jewelry Day, not only are jewelry given, but also jewelry masters are honored. Their work is filigree and creative, so the creation of jewelry is a process that deserves respect.
Lovers of quality wine today can join in the celebration of the International White Wine Day "Riesling".
Riesling is a grape variety known for its ability to express the terroir (the totality of natural conditions of a particular geographical area that affect the properties of the grown agricultural products, in this case, grapes) of the region in which it is grown, which means that Riesling wines from different regions can have distinct and unique flavors. The wine is also characterized by high acidity, which gives it a bright and refreshing taste that goes well with a variety of dishes.
The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the first written mention of this grape variety. In an old house in Rüsselsheim, an invoice was found for the payment of six Riesling vines planted in the vineyard of a local winery, dated March 13, 1435.
Also today is Ken's Day – Barbie's companion doll.
The Ken doll was first introduced to the general public at a toy fair in the United States on March 13, 1961.
As Barbie's boyfriend, Ken has been a constant figure in her life, embodying the ideal partner who is always there. Ken's image has evolved along with Barbie, transforming from a housewife's companion in the 50s to a partner of a savvy, self-sufficient businesswoman.
Also today, on the second Thursday of March, you can join the World Kidney Day.
Each day, the average human kidney filters 112 to 144 liters of blood and produces 0.94 to 1.7 liters of urine per day. The kidneys act as a filter, removing waste and excess fluid from the body. The kidneys also produce hormones that regulate various body functions.
Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, and age 60 and older. Normally, the kidneys are the size of a fist or 10-12 centimeters.
Also on March 13, many countries around the world hold various events to mark World Endometriosis Awareness Day - a gynecological disease characterized by the movement of uterine tissue (endometrium) to other organs, thus causing inflammation. The disease is a major cause of infertility.
According to statistics, about 176 million women worldwide suffer from endometriosis.
According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Transfer of the Relics of St. Nicephorus, Patriarch of Constantinople.
Nicephorus was a preacher and theologian and was a staunch opponent of iconoclasts. For this, by order of Emperor Nicephorus, he was sent into exile on the island of Prokonnes, where he died. Later, his imperishable relics were found and transferred to Constantinople.
Name days on March 13 are celebrated by Nicephorus, Alexander, Nicholas, Christina.