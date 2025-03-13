Jewelry Day and World Kidney Day: what is celebrated today

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17304 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108377 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169650 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106855 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173626 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144904 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196143 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124881 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108161 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38640 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86318 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24185 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12063 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21060 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17304 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86381 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108377 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169650 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160374 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21091 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24214 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38683 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Jewelry Day and World Kidney Day: what is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16389 views

Today is Jewelry Day, World Kidney Day, International Riesling White Wine Day and Ken's Day. Also, Endometriosis Awareness Day and the Day of Remembrance of St. Nicephorus.

Jewelry Day and World Kidney Day: what is celebrated today

Today, March 13, is World Kidney Day, and jewelry lovers can join in the celebration of Jewelry Day, writes UNN.

Jewelry Day was founded in the USA, and quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

The earliest known jewelry was created not even by representatives of the genus Homo sapiens, but by Neanderthals who lived in Europe. In particular, perforated beads made of small sea shells were found in Cueva de los Aviones, a cave on the southeastern coast of Spain, which scientists believe were made 115,000 years ago.

On Jewelry Day, not only are jewelry given, but also jewelry masters are honored. Their work is filigree and creative, so the creation of jewelry is a process that deserves respect.

Lovers of quality wine today can join in the celebration of the International White Wine Day "Riesling".

Riesling is a grape variety known for its ability to express the terroir (the totality of natural conditions of a particular geographical area that affect the properties of the grown agricultural products, in this case, grapes) of the region in which it is grown, which means that Riesling wines from different regions can have distinct and unique flavors. The wine is also characterized by high acidity, which gives it a bright and refreshing taste that goes well with a variety of dishes.

The date of the celebration was chosen in honor of the first written mention of this grape variety. In an old house in Rüsselsheim, an invoice was found for the payment of six Riesling vines planted in the vineyard of a local winery, dated March 13, 1435.

Also today is Ken's Day – Barbie's companion doll.

The Ken doll was first introduced to the general public at a toy fair in the United States on March 13, 1961.

As Barbie's boyfriend, Ken has been a constant figure in her life, embodying the ideal partner who is always there. Ken's image has evolved along with Barbie, transforming from a housewife's companion in the 50s to a partner of a savvy, self-sufficient businesswoman.

Also today, on the second Thursday of March, you can join the World Kidney Day.

Each day, the average human kidney filters 112 to 144 liters of blood and produces 0.94 to 1.7 liters of urine per day. The kidneys act as a filter, removing waste and excess fluid from the body. The kidneys also produce hormones that regulate various body functions.

Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, and age 60 and older. Normally, the kidneys are the size of a fist or 10-12 centimeters.

Shalimov Center told how a kidney of a patient with arteriovenous fistula was saved20.02.25, 13:36 • 23295 views

Also on March 13, many countries around the world hold various events to mark World Endometriosis Awareness Day - a gynecological disease characterized by the movement of uterine tissue (endometrium) to other organs, thus causing inflammation. The disease is a major cause of infertility.

According to statistics, about 176 million women worldwide suffer from endometriosis.

World's first blood test for endometriosis is closer after successful trial09.01.25, 11:33 • 24759 views

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Transfer of the Relics of St. Nicephorus, Patriarch of Constantinople.

Nicephorus was a preacher and theologian and was a staunch opponent of iconoclasts. For this, by order of Emperor Nicephorus, he was sent into exile on the island of Prokonnes, where he died. Later, his imperishable relics were found and transferred to Constantinople.

Name days on March 13 are celebrated by Nicephorus, Alexander, Nicholas, Christina.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
United States
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,728.70
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,136.95
Ethereum
$1,811.04