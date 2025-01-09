World's first blood test for endometriosis is closer after successful trial

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39638 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144717 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125862 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133576 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133189 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90718 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128850 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127508 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88594 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100521 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144711 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169577 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162966 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190758 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180014 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127515 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128855 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142380 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134051 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151278 views
Actual
World's first blood test for endometriosis is closer after successful trial

World's first blood test for endometriosis is closer after successful trial

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24636 views

Australian company Proteomics International has developed the PromarkerEndo blood test for the diagnosis of endometriosis. The test is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of 2024 in Australia, with a detection accuracy of 99.7% in the late stages and over 85% in the early stages.

An Australian medical technology company wants to launch a blood test for endometriosis in the first half of this year, reports ScienceAlert, according to UNN.

Details

In a recent peer-reviewed study, the company's new test proved 99.7% accurate in distinguishing patients with severe endometriosis from those without the disease but with similar symptoms.

Even in the early stages of the disease, when blood markers can be the most difficult to detect, the test's accuracy remained more than 85 percent.

The company behind the patent, Proteomics International, says it is now adapting the method "for use in clinical settings," with a target launch date in Australia in the second quarter of this year.

The test is called PromarkerEndo.

"This achievement marks a significant step toward non-invasive, personalized care for a condition that has long been underserved by current medical approaches," said Richard Lipscomb, Managing Director of Proteomics International, in a December 30 press release.

Gynecologist Peter Rogers from the University of Melbourne said that his and his team's work is "a significant step towards addressing the critical need for a non-invasive, accurate test that can diagnose endometriosis both early and later in the course of the disease.

"But there is still much to be done. It's possible that some of the control participants in the trial were actually undiagnosed positive cases, which affected the accuracy of the test. The researchers are now refining the algorithm on further data sets," the publication writes.

Proteomics International claims that patents for PromarkerEndo are "pending in all major jurisdictions", starting with Australia.

It remains to be seen whether the company's blood test will live up to the hype and be approved by the Australian Medicines and Healthcare Products Administration (TGA). But it is quite possible.

In November 2023, some researchers predicted that "a reliable non-invasive biomarker for endometriosis is likely to emerge in the coming years.

The study was published in the journal Human Reproduction.

Addendum

Endometriosis is a common inflammatory disease that occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body to form lesions. The disease can be very painful, but the average patient often suffers from debilitating symptoms for up to seven years before being properly diagnosed.

Today, the only definitive way to diagnose endometriosis is through a surgery called laparoscopy, which is expensive, invasive, and fraught with risks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
australiaAustralia

Contact us about advertising