Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Organizers confirmed that two-time Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will miss the Grand Slam tournament at Melbourne Park in January due to surgery related to a chronic knee injury, reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, Sinner said he had undergone minor surgery. According to the Italian sports publication Corriere dello Sport, recovery could take up to four months, further extending his lengthy absence from the tennis tour.

The 25-year-old has not taken to the court since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. It was initially expected that the Italian would return to competition in time for the start of the next Australian Open, which begins on January 17.

Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic and advanced to the Wimbledon final

"We remain in constant contact with Jannik’s team, and they have confirmed that, due to his recent surgery, he will be unable to compete in the Australian Open in January," said Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo.

"Jannik loves playing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning to the Australian Open in 2028. We wish him a successful recovery and hope to see him back on court soon."

Additionally

Sinner, who recently ended his partnership with coach Darren Cahill after more than four years of working together, won the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, and lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals this year.

He began the season in excellent form, winning all five Masters tournaments in which he competed and recording 44 wins against 3 losses before ending his season prematurely.

Earlier this month, Alexander Zverev displaced Sinner as the world’s No. 1 player by winning his first two Grand Slam titles — the French Open and the US Open.

World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who missed several months due to a wrist injury, will arrive in Melbourne as the defending champion. The Spaniard, who has seven Grand Slam victories to his name, has engaged in a thrilling rivalry with Sinner in recent years; on Wednesday, he noted that tennis misses the Italian player.