It's not Putin's business to decide anything about the security of Ukraine and Europe: Zelenskyy on the deployment of a military contingent

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106402 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168401 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106134 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342749 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173382 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124810 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159781 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37872 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85345 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23512 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20371 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

It's not Putin's business to decide anything about the security of Ukraine and Europe: Zelenskyy on the deployment of a military contingent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19480 views

Zelenskyy stated that Russia has no right to decide on the security of Ukraine and Europe. He emphasized that the deployment of a contingent in Ukraine is a guarantee of peace.

It's not Putin's business to decide anything about the security of Ukraine and Europe: Zelenskyy on the deployment of a military contingent

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's statements regarding the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine are a very bad signal, but it is not up to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to decide anything regarding the security of Ukraine and Europe. Zelenskyy said this following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", reports UNN.

This is a very bad signal - given Russia's opinion on the contingent. The contingent should be deployed on Ukrainian soil. This is a guarantee of security for Ukraine and a guarantee of security for Europe. If Putin wants to introduce some foreign contingent into the territory of Russia - that is his business. But it is not his business to decide anything regarding the security of Ukraine and Europe

- said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy: Putin is lying about the difficulty of ceasefire and the situation at the front15.03.25, 15:30 • 14600 views

He added that for many years Putin has been lying to the world, claiming that he did not provoke or prolong this war, but now, with the situation with the ceasefire, everything is clear.

Who sets unnecessary conditions that complicate and delay everything - that is the real cause of the war. Putin is doing it. The path to peace must begin unconditionally. If Russia does not want this, then it is necessary to exert strong pressure until it wants it. Moscow understands one language. I ask you to talk to the USA, with President Trump, to help establish peace faster. This can happen through full sanctions, strong pressure and forcing Russia to peace. Peace is possible. It is possible when we all work together - for peace, for security guarantees, for the aggressor not to get anything from this war 

- added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with Ukraine's partners, stated the need to determine a clear position on security guarantees, which will be the key to a reliable and lasting peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
