It's not Putin's business to decide anything about the security of Ukraine and Europe: Zelenskyy on the deployment of a military contingent
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy stated that Russia has no right to decide on the security of Ukraine and Europe. He emphasized that the deployment of a contingent in Ukraine is a guarantee of peace.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's statements regarding the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine are a very bad signal, but it is not up to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to decide anything regarding the security of Ukraine and Europe. Zelenskyy said this following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", reports UNN.
This is a very bad signal - given Russia's opinion on the contingent. The contingent should be deployed on Ukrainian soil. This is a guarantee of security for Ukraine and a guarantee of security for Europe. If Putin wants to introduce some foreign contingent into the territory of Russia - that is his business. But it is not his business to decide anything regarding the security of Ukraine and Europe
He added that for many years Putin has been lying to the world, claiming that he did not provoke or prolong this war, but now, with the situation with the ceasefire, everything is clear.
Who sets unnecessary conditions that complicate and delay everything - that is the real cause of the war. Putin is doing it. The path to peace must begin unconditionally. If Russia does not want this, then it is necessary to exert strong pressure until it wants it. Moscow understands one language. I ask you to talk to the USA, with President Trump, to help establish peace faster. This can happen through full sanctions, strong pressure and forcing Russia to peace. Peace is possible. It is possible when we all work together - for peace, for security guarantees, for the aggressor not to get anything from this war
Let us remind
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a meeting with Ukraine's partners, stated the need to determine a clear position on security guarantees, which will be the key to a reliable and lasting peace.