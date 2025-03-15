Zelenskyy: Putin is lying about the difficulty of ceasefire and the situation at the front
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Putin is lying about the impossibility of controlling the ceasefire and the situation in the Kursk region. To stop the war, active pressure on the Russian Federation is needed, not talks.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is lying that a ceasefire is allegedly too complicated, but in reality everything can be controlled. The war has been going on for three years, and to stop it, active pressure is needed, not talk, including sanctions against Russia, which must not only be maintained, but also constantly strengthened. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing", reports UNN.
Putin is lying to everyone about the situation on the ground, especially about what is happening in the Kursk region, where our Ukrainian forces continue their operations. Our troops have also stabilized the situation on the front in the Donetsk region, namely in Pokrovsk. Putin is also lying that a ceasefire is allegedly too complicated. In fact, everything can be controlled, and we discussed this with the Americans. The truth is that Putin has been prolonging the war for almost a week after the talks in Jeddah. And he will continue to drag it out
He stressed that the war has been going on for three years, and to stop it, active pressure is needed, not talk.
Pressure on Russia. Decisive measures are needed to take even the first steps towards ending the war. This includes sanctions against Russia, which must not only be maintained, but also constantly strengthened. I ask you to take these steps and work with your partners on this
Reminder
Following the meeting with Ukraine's partners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the need to define a clear position on security guarantees, which will be the key to a reliable and lasting peace.