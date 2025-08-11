"It's not my business": Trump said he would not conclude a deal between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump stated that he would not conclude an agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He emphasized that he would like to see a ceasefire and the best possible deal for both sides. Trump made this statement during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Trump stated, during a meeting with Putin, he will tell him: "You must end this war." According to him, after the negotiations are over, he will call European leaders, "with whom he gets along very well."

In addition, he emphasized that he would not conclude an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, adding that "it is not his decision."

"They called me and said they wanted to meet, and I'm going to find out what they want to talk about. I would like to see a ceasefire, I would like to see the best deal that can be made for both sides, because it takes two to tango," Trump added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called the upcoming negotiations with the Russian dictator a "trial meeting".