"It's not my business": Trump said he would not conclude a deal between Ukraine and Russia

Exclusive
04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Tags
Authors
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYT
August 11, 06:46 AM
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine
August 11, 08:11 AM
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
August 11, 10:29 AM
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska
August 11, 10:29 AM
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
10:52 AM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
04:37 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants
10:52 AM
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery case
August 11, 10:29 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ilham Aliyev
Nikol Pashinyan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
12:35 PM
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
August 9, 03:20 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 01:49 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
August 8, 11:15 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
August 7, 11:02 AM
The Guardian
Financial Times
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill

"It's not my business": Trump said he would not conclude a deal between Ukraine and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 620 views

Donald Trump said he would not conclude a deal between Russia and Ukraine, as it is not his decision. He seeks a ceasefire and the best deal for both sides.

"It's not my business": Trump said he would not conclude a deal between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump stated that he would not conclude an agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He emphasized that he would like to see a ceasefire and the best possible deal for both sides. Trump made this statement during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Trump stated, during a meeting with Putin, he will tell him: "You must end this war." According to him, after the negotiations are over, he will call European leaders, "with whom he gets along very well."

In addition, he emphasized that he would not conclude an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, adding that "it is not his decision."

"They called me and said they wanted to meet, and I'm going to find out what they want to talk about. I would like to see a ceasefire, I would like to see the best deal that can be made for both sides, because it takes two to tango," Trump added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called the upcoming negotiations with the Russian dictator a "trial meeting".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine