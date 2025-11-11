"It's good practice for us": Trump defends foreign students studying in the US

President Donald Trump defended allowing foreign students to study in the US as a "good" practice and rejected calls to reduce their numbers. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

He also stated that reducing the number of foreign students in the US would be financially detrimental to the country's higher education system. This would force some educational institutions to close.

We get trillions of dollars from students. You know, students from most foreign countries pay more than twice as much. I want our education system to thrive. I see it as a business - Trump said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that seven out of nine US universities refused federal funds in exchange for adhering to the Trump administration's "priorities."