It's even disgusting to wash your feet: Mariupol residents complain about the quality of water in their houses
Kyiv • UNN
Residents of occupied Mariupol complain about the terrible quality of water: green or rusty liquid flows from the taps, unsuitable even for technical needs. The water supply schedules are ignored by the occupiers.
Residents of Mariupol, occupied by the Russians, are dissatisfied with the quality of water in the taps of their houses. This is reported in Telegram by the press service of the Mariupol City Council, reports UNN.
Details
In the Livoberezhny district of the city, residents of houses complain that "green water" flows from the tap. It is impossible to use it even for technical needs, not to mention food.
It's disgusting to wash even your feet in such water, not to mention dishes, washing, etc.…How to live if you flush the water for an hour and it's smelly and muddy?
A similar situation is in the houses of the Kurchatov microdistrict: rusty-colored water flows from the taps there. According to local residents, the water supply schedules set by the Russian occupiers are not working.
At 8:00 p.m., it only starts to flow normally, and at 8:30 p.m. it is turned off. I'm just curious, how long will this continue? What can you manage to do in half an hour?
Let us remind you
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, preparations are underway for the celebration of the so-called "80th anniversary of the victory." While local residents are busy with survival issues, the Russian occupiers are restoring monuments of the Soviet era and painting concrete slabs with red.