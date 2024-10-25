“It's a signal to Putin": Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation explains Lukashenko's statement about DPRK troops in the war and escalation
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation explained Lukashenko's statement about DPRK troops and escalation. According to him, this is a signal to Putin that Belarus is unwilling to enter a war against Ukraine.
Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko's statement about the DPRK troops and "escalation" is a signal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is trying to drag Belarus into a war, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
Kovalenko explained Lukashenko's statement that "if the armed forces of any country, even Belarus, were on the contact line. Even if we got involved in the war, it would be a path to escalation. Why? Because you, the Anglo-Saxons, would immediately say that another country intervened on the one hand... and NATO troops would be sent to Ukraine."
"Lukashenko said it for a reason. He doesn't care about the CIS. He reiterated that Belarus does not want to participate in the war. This is also a signal to Putin. Why? Because Putin has long been doing everything he can to draw Belarus into the war. And he called on the DPR military only because he failed to get the Belarusians, which he wanted since last year," Kovalenko said.
