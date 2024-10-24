Lukashenko considers “nonsense” the information about sending DPRK troops to fight in Ukraine, but recognizes the risk of escalation
The dictator of Belarus denies that North Korean troops are preparing for a war in Ukraine. He said that Belarus has no plans to attack, but is ready to use nuclear weapons in self-defense.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has called “nonsense” the information that North Korean troops are being sent to support Russia's war in Ukraine, but admitted that this would be a serious escalation of the conflict. This was reported by UNN with reference to Politico.
In an interview with the BBC , Lukashenko denied reports that North Korea is sending soldiers to fight alongside Russian troops, but said:
“It would be a step towards escalation of the conflict if the armed forces of any country, even Belarus, were on the contact line.
Lukashenko's comments came after the United States and NATO said they had evidence that North Korean troops had already been deployed to Russia.
The Belarusian dictator, a key supporter of Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine, has claimed that the Russian president did not ask Belarusian troops to join the invasion. However, Belarus has not always been on the sidelines of Russia's war, and in June 2023, Russia sent a shipment of tactical nuclear weapons to its neighbor.
When asked whether Putin is ready to use nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus, Lukashenko insists that his ally will “never” use weapons without the consent of the Belarusian leader.
Lukashenka said that his country is “fully prepared” to use weapons if necessary, but “only if the boot of at least one (foreign - ed.) soldier steps on the territory of Belarus.
“We do not plan to attack anyone,” he added.
