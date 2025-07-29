"It's a disgrace": Trump received no reaction from the Kremlin to the new "deadline"
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said that new tariffs to isolate the Russian economy would come into effect in 10 days. He also set a new 10-day deadline for Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, but received no response.
US President Donald Trump said that new tariffs aimed at isolating the Russian economy would come into force in 10 days, but, according to him, the Kremlin did not react to this, UNN reports with reference to AP.
I received no response. It's a shame.
Earlier
US President Donald Trump told reporters that the new deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is 10 days.