It will get colder in Ukraine this week - forecasters

It will get colder in Ukraine this week, with temperatures expected to drop by 4-7° on February 15, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, tomorrow, February 13, there will be light to moderate rain in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, with no precipitation in the south and southeast of the country at night; fog in some places in the northern regions at night and in the morning; temperatures at night will be 2-8° C, during the day 8-13° C, and in the western and northern regions 5-10° C.

In the Carpathians, rain with sleet at 0-5° Celsius.

Over the next two days, February 14-15, there will be light rain in Ukraine, except in the west and east, and sleet on Thursday in the northern and central regions.

On February 14, the temperature will be 1-7° C throughout the day (8-13° in the southern and eastern parts during the day).

"On February 15, the temperature is expected to drop by 4-7° in Ukraine," the report says.

Northwest wind with a shift to northeast, 7-12 m/s.