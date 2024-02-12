It will get colder in Ukraine this week - forecasters

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

It will get colder in Ukraine this week - forecasters

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to Ukrainian weather forecasters, it will get colder in Ukraine this week: in many regions there will be light rain and snow, and the temperature will drop to 1-7°C.

It will get colder in Ukraine this week, with temperatures expected to drop by 4-7° on February 15, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, tomorrow, February 13, there will be light to moderate rain in Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, with no precipitation in the south and southeast of the country at night; fog in some places in the northern regions at night and in the morning; temperatures at night will be 2-8° C, during the day 8-13° C, and in the western and northern regions 5-10° C.

In the Carpathians, rain with sleet at 0-5° Celsius.

Over the next two days, February 14-15, there will be light rain in Ukraine, except in the west and east, and sleet on Thursday in the northern and central regions.

On February 14, the temperature will be 1-7° C throughout the day (8-13° in the southern and eastern parts during the day).

"On February 15, the temperature is expected to drop by 4-7° in Ukraine," the report says.

Northwest wind with a shift to northeast, 7-12 m/s.

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi
zhytomyrZhytomyr
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
kyivKyiv

