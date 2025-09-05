It is important to strengthen Ukrainian air defense: Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Rutte

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Very substantively, thank you. It is important to work faster for security guarantees for Ukraine. It is important to be as productive as possible together with America. It is important to strengthen our air defense. - the President noted.

As the President emphasized, "we continue to coordinate for real diplomacy - Putin pretends that he doesn't need peace, that he doesn't need to negotiate, but in reality, world pressure can create Russia's interest in ending the war. Thank you to everyone who helps."

President Zelenskyy stated that there is a basic framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which includes the identification of participating countries. 26 countries are already ready to provide military contingents or support them to ensure peace.