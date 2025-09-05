$41.350.02
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 1710 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 11612 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 23634 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 43405 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 36735 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 39079 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 39910 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 30544 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 24541 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
It is important to strengthen Ukrainian air defense: Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Issues of security guarantees for Ukraine and strengthening Ukrainian air defense were discussed.

It is important to strengthen Ukrainian air defense: Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Rutte

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Very substantively, thank you. It is important to work faster for security guarantees for Ukraine. It is important to be as productive as possible together with America. It is important to strengthen our air defense.

- the President noted.

As the President emphasized, "we continue to coordinate for real diplomacy - Putin pretends that he doesn't need peace, that he doesn't need to negotiate, but in reality, world pressure can create Russia's interest in ending the war. Thank you to everyone who helps."

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that there is a basic framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which includes the identification of participating countries. 26 countries are already ready to provide military contingents or support them to ensure peace.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine