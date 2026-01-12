It is important to provide psychological assistance to students, teachers, and parents: the educational ombudswoman reacted to the knife attack in a Kyiv school

$43.080.09
50.140.03
uken
11:16 AM • 4344 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 17117 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 24585 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 24429 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 33771 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 40096 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 35251 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32493 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 65747 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 40845 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1m/s
82%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 13710 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 17559 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 21210 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 14644 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 8248 views
Publications
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 8250 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 17117 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 14646 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 21212 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 65747 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 25675 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 22192 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 28845 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 31280 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 87304 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Film
The Guardian
Social network

It is important to provide psychological assistance to students, teachers, and parents: the educational ombudswoman reacted to the knife attack in a Kyiv school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Educational ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk emphasized the importance of psychological assistance to those affected by the attack in a Kyiv school. She also stressed the need to ensure safety in educational institutions.

It is important to provide psychological assistance to students, teachers, and parents: the educational ombudswoman reacted to the knife attack in a Kyiv school

Nadiia Leshchyk, the Educational Ombudsman of Ukraine, reacted to the knife attack in a Kyiv school and emphasized the importance of providing psychological assistance to those involved in the educational process who were affected by this situation and witnessed it — students, teachers, and parents, as reported by UNN.

We have unacceptable incidents in educational institutions. First of all, I express my support to the injured teacher and student and wish them a speedy recovery. It is important to thoroughly investigate all circumstances of the incident: the police are currently working on this. At the same time, it is important to provide psychological assistance to those participants in the educational process who suffered as a result of this situation and witnessed it — students, teachers, and parents.

- Leshchyk wrote.

In addition, the educational ombudsman drew parents' attention to the psychological state of their children, involvement in social media groups, and communication with unknown individuals who incite violence.

Contact psychologists; currently, the state has a wide network of free psychological assistance, and many public organizations also provide free psychological services!

- Leshchyk emphasized.

According to her, educational institutions should be a safe space for children and teachers. To this end, the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" regarding the introduction of security measures in general secondary education institutions" was adopted.

Currently, a draft order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine "On Approval of Standard Rules for Access and Stay of Participants in the Educational Process and Other Persons on the Territory and in the Premises of a General Secondary Education Institution" is being developed. Separately, it is necessary to regulate the application of various measures: access of unauthorized persons, prevention of prohibited items from being brought into the territory of the educational institution, the procedure for video surveillance and video recording, the use of metal detectors, etc.

- added the educational ombudsman.

Leshchyk added that the role of educators is also important, particularly the school psychologist of the educational institution and everyone involved in organizing systemic work on violence prevention in the institution to timely respond to conflicts, identify signs of aggressive behavior, ascertain its causes, and work with such behavior.

In this context, I must note that strengthening the role of psychological services in schools is undoubtedly timely. In current conditions, there are many challenges that require even greater attention from school psychologists in working with all participants in the educational process. Psychologists must have enough time and resources to work proactively.

- summarized the educational ombudsman.

Recall

A 9th-grade student at a school in Obolon carried out a knife attack on a classmate and a teacher. He wounded the classmate in the stomach and cut the teacher's hand.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEducation
Social network
Skirmishes
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine