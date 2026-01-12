It is important to provide psychological assistance to students, teachers, and parents: the educational ombudswoman reacted to the knife attack in a Kyiv school

Nadiia Leshchyk, the Educational Ombudsman of Ukraine, reacted to the knife attack in a Kyiv school and emphasized the importance of providing psychological assistance to those involved in the educational process who were affected by this situation and witnessed it — students, teachers, and parents, as reported by UNN.

We have unacceptable incidents in educational institutions. First of all, I express my support to the injured teacher and student and wish them a speedy recovery. It is important to thoroughly investigate all circumstances of the incident: the police are currently working on this. At the same time, it is important to provide psychological assistance to those participants in the educational process who suffered as a result of this situation and witnessed it — students, teachers, and parents. - Leshchyk wrote.

In addition, the educational ombudsman drew parents' attention to the psychological state of their children, involvement in social media groups, and communication with unknown individuals who incite violence.

Contact psychologists; currently, the state has a wide network of free psychological assistance, and many public organizations also provide free psychological services! - Leshchyk emphasized.

According to her, educational institutions should be a safe space for children and teachers. To this end, the Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Complete General Secondary Education" regarding the introduction of security measures in general secondary education institutions" was adopted.

Currently, a draft order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine "On Approval of Standard Rules for Access and Stay of Participants in the Educational Process and Other Persons on the Territory and in the Premises of a General Secondary Education Institution" is being developed. Separately, it is necessary to regulate the application of various measures: access of unauthorized persons, prevention of prohibited items from being brought into the territory of the educational institution, the procedure for video surveillance and video recording, the use of metal detectors, etc. - added the educational ombudsman.

Leshchyk added that the role of educators is also important, particularly the school psychologist of the educational institution and everyone involved in organizing systemic work on violence prevention in the institution to timely respond to conflicts, identify signs of aggressive behavior, ascertain its causes, and work with such behavior.

In this context, I must note that strengthening the role of psychological services in schools is undoubtedly timely. In current conditions, there are many challenges that require even greater attention from school psychologists in working with all participants in the educational process. Psychologists must have enough time and resources to work proactively. - summarized the educational ombudsman.

Recall

A 9th-grade student at a school in Obolon carried out a knife attack on a classmate and a teacher. He wounded the classmate in the stomach and cut the teacher's hand.