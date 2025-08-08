It is currently impossible to apply for a deferral in "Reserve+" for teachers: clarification from the Ministry of Education

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
09:06 PM • 5038 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 54920 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 51068 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 110498 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 110218 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 95585 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 145588 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 74800 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 47495 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 46302 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.6m/s
78%
756mm
Popular news
Trump sets condition for meeting with Putin: agreement to meet with Zelenskyy - mediaAugust 7, 04:14 PM • 3268 views
Terrorist attack committed in Zhytomyr on order of Russia: one dead and one wounded, two teenagers detainedPhotoAugust 7, 04:29 PM • 4554 views
Zelenskyy discussed new financial aid program for Ukraine with IMF headAugust 7, 04:40 PM • 3008 views
Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliamentAugust 7, 04:51 PM • 17015 views
Corruption in the procurement of UAVs and EW equipment: bail posted for Hayday and the commander of the National Guard unitAugust 7, 06:21 PM • 3668 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 54921 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 77214 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 97489 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 110499 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 110219 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Selçuk Bayraktar
Ilham Aliyev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
White House
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 120637 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 138233 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 146791 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 137627 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 147835 views
Actual
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot

It is currently impossible to apply for a deferral in "Reserve+" for teachers: clarification from the Ministry of Education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Teachers cannot apply for a deferral from mobilization through "Reserve+" because their data is not available in the EDDEBO. To do this, they need to contact the TCC and SP with a package of documents.

It is currently impossible to apply for a deferral in "Reserve+" for teachers: clarification from the Ministry of Education

It is currently impossible to apply for a deferral from mobilization through the "Reserve+" application for teachers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Education and Science (MES).

Details

It is noted that information about employees of general secondary education institutions is not entered into the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO).

This means that it is currently technically impossible for them to apply for a deferral through the "Reserve+" application

- the message says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science indicates that employees of general secondary education institutions, like representatives of other categories, can apply for a deferral in accordance with the established norms of legislation.

To do this, you need to contact the territorial recruitment centers and social support (TCC and SP) with a full package of documents

- explained the department.

They added that they continue to interact with other state authorities regarding the digitalization of procedures related to employees of the education sector, including general secondary education institutions.

Recall

Recently, a new deferral for scientific and pedagogical workers appeared in "Reserve+". To obtain it, certain criteria regarding the place of work and salary must be met.

In "Reserve+", it became possible to apply for a deferment for another category of conscripts: what is known05.08.25, 18:30 • 2934 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine