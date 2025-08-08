It is currently impossible to apply for a deferral in "Reserve+" for teachers: clarification from the Ministry of Education
Teachers cannot apply for a deferral from mobilization through "Reserve+" because their data is not available in the EDDEBO. To do this, they need to contact the TCC and SP with a package of documents.
It is currently impossible to apply for a deferral from mobilization through the "Reserve+" application for teachers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Ministry of Education and Science (MES).
It is noted that information about employees of general secondary education institutions is not entered into the Unified State Electronic Database on Education (EDEBO).
This means that it is currently technically impossible for them to apply for a deferral through the "Reserve+" application
At the same time, the Ministry of Education and Science indicates that employees of general secondary education institutions, like representatives of other categories, can apply for a deferral in accordance with the established norms of legislation.
To do this, you need to contact the territorial recruitment centers and social support (TCC and SP) with a full package of documents
They added that they continue to interact with other state authorities regarding the digitalization of procedures related to employees of the education sector, including general secondary education institutions.
Recently, a new deferral for scientific and pedagogical workers appeared in "Reserve+". To obtain it, certain criteria regarding the place of work and salary must be met.
