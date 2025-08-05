In "Reserve+", it became possible to apply for a deferment for another category of conscripts: what is known

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11140 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 15547 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 59052 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 45022 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 90954 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 49408 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 40693 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 39660 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 101114 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 134720 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 99750 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the warAugust 5, 10:41 AM • 32945 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 76735 views
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”12:02 PM • 14861 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war02:30 PM • 31516 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11140 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 59052 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 77319 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 90954 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 101114 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Andrej Plenković
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Sweden
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 57752 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 79472 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 71799 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 75461 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 376994 views
Actual
Mi-8
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Shahed-136

In "Reserve+", it became possible to apply for a deferment for another category of conscripts: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

The updated "Reserve+" application allows conscripts who care for a spouse with a disability of group I or II to apply for a deferment. This requires disability data in the Unified State Electronic Register of Social Services (EISS) or the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) and a marriage record in the State Registration of Acts of Civil Status (DRACS).

In "Reserve+", it became possible to apply for a deferment for another category of conscripts: what is known

In the updated version of the Ministry of Defense's "Reserve+" application, it became possible to apply for a deferment for another category of conscripts. This refers to one of the spouses who cares for a husband or wife with a group I or II disability. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that to obtain a deferment, information about the disability must be entered into the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere (EISS) or into the relevant information system of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. In addition, a record of marriage in the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens is required.

What needs to be done:

  • install the latest version of the "Reserve+" application, open it and click on the three dots on the main screen;
    • select "Submit a deferment request", and then the appropriate category;
      • submit a request, after which you will receive a notification with the result.

        Recall

        The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a bill that grants a 12-month deferment from conscription to conscripts and reservists aged 18-25 who served under contract. This applies to those discharged from service after the expiration of the contract term or established terms of military service.

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyTechnologies
        Pension Fund of Ukraine
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine