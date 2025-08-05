In "Reserve+", it became possible to apply for a deferment for another category of conscripts: what is known

In the updated version of the Ministry of Defense's "Reserve+" application, it became possible to apply for a deferment for another category of conscripts. This refers to one of the spouses who cares for a husband or wife with a group I or II disability. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that to obtain a deferment, information about the disability must be entered into the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere (EISS) or into the relevant information system of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. In addition, a record of marriage in the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens is required.

What needs to be done:

install the latest version of the "Reserve+" application, open it and click on the three dots on the main screen;

select "Submit a deferment request", and then the appropriate category;

submit a request, after which you will receive a notification with the result.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a bill that grants a 12-month deferment from conscription to conscripts and reservists aged 18-25 who served under contract. This applies to those discharged from service after the expiration of the contract term or established terms of military service.