It cannot be that Russia will strike our energy sector, and we will remain silent - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will respond to the Russian Federation's strikes on the energy infrastructure. He emphasized his readiness to support the cessation of attacks through the mediation of the United States.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to stop strikes on the energy sector, but it cannot be the case that Russia continues to strike while Ukraine remains silent, reports UNN.
The two sides, with the mediation of the American side, can agree not to strike at the energy infrastructure. It cannot be that Russia will strike at our energy sector, and we will remain silent. We will respond. But the two sides - Ukrainian and Russian - may not strike at the energy sector... our side will support this. Again, this was part of our proposal regarding the sky and the sea with the mediation of the American side, if they are the guarantors of control over the implementation of this silence
Earlier
According to Russian media, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin supported Donald Trump's idea of a mutual refusal by the Russian Federation and Ukraine to strike at energy infrastructure for 30 days. He allegedly already gave the order to the military.
