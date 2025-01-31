It can cover up to 2 thousand kilometers: Unmanned systems force confirms long-range UAVs

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces confirmed the use of a long-range UAV capable of carrying a 250-kilogram bomb and covering up to 2000 km with the possibility of returning to the enemy, UNN reports.

We can see that the actions of the Unmanned Systems Forces attract the attention of both domestic and foreign information resources. The command of the UAF confirms the use of a long-range UAV capable of carrying a 250-kilogram bomb and traveling up to 2,000 kilometers with the possibility of return. This is a unique development that changes the rules of the game on the battlefield - the statement said.

It is noted that Russian propaganda constantly claims to have "shot down" such planes, but explosions at military-industrial complexes, refineries and ammunition depots suggest otherwise.

"The operators of the 14th Separate Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been conducting strikes behind enemy lines for over a year, covering hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometers. There have been dozens of such missions, and there will be more. We also ask media representatives to use information from our official sources. Sometimes success requires silence: most of the operations of the Unmanned Systems Forces are not subject to public coverage, but they deliver critical strikes on strategic enemy military infrastructure," the Unmanned Systems Forces Command said.

Context

The other day, the Telegram channel Mykolaivsky Vanyok, which is associated with the Ukrainian authorities, reported that the 14th separate regiment of the BpAK used 250-kilogram bombs.