It can cover up to 2 thousand kilometers: Unmanned systems force confirms long-range UAVs

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33197 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70414 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103316 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124838 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102561 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130509 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103775 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96187 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113354 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29354 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107810 views
02:39 PM • 33211 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124840 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130510 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 163271 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153305 views
03:20 PM • 3905 views
02:48 PM • 10723 views
09:59 AM • 107818 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 113363 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 138815 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37777 views

The command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces confirmed the use of a UAV carrying a 250-kg bomb with a range of 2,000 km. The drones of the 14th UAV regiment have been successfully hitting strategic targets behind enemy lines for a year now.

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces confirmed the use of a long-range UAV capable of carrying a 250-kilogram bomb and covering up to 2000 km with the possibility of returning to the enemy, UNN reports.

We can see that the actions of the Unmanned Systems Forces attract the attention of both domestic and foreign information resources. The command of the UAF confirms the use of a long-range UAV capable of carrying a 250-kilogram bomb and traveling up to 2,000 kilometers with the possibility of return. This is a unique development that changes the rules of the game on the battlefield 

- the statement said.

It is noted that Russian propaganda constantly claims to have "shot down" such planes, but explosions at military-industrial complexes, refineries and ammunition depots suggest otherwise.

"The operators of the 14th Separate Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been conducting strikes behind enemy lines for over a year, covering hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometers. There have been dozens of such missions, and there will be more. We also ask media representatives to use information from our official sources. Sometimes success requires silence: most of the operations of the Unmanned Systems Forces are not subject to public coverage, but they deliver critical strikes on strategic enemy military infrastructure," the Unmanned Systems Forces Command said.

Context

The other day, the Telegram channel Mykolaivsky Vanyok, which is associated with the Ukrainian authorities, reported that the 14th separate regiment of the BpAK used 250-kilogram bombs.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

