"It burned brightly, just as I love to live": an Odesa resident reacted with humor to the loss of her car after the arrival

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:49 PM • 1542 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 4328 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15375 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 18925 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 40859 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 45892 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 82330 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 47956 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
July 25, 07:59 AM • 42029 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 70238 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.2m/s
69%
748mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity centerJuly 25, 05:55 AM • 36772 views
In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is knownJuly 25, 05:59 AM • 40494 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - policeJuly 25, 06:08 AM • 60059 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 79323 views
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the front11:50 AM • 16015 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?02:49 PM • 1530 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15363 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 79411 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 83914 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 103916 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 231208 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 346289 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 426705 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 428095 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 414424 views
Actual
Su-34
Dassault Mirage 2000
An-178
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot

"It burned brightly, just as I love to live": an Odesa resident reacted with humor to the loss of her car after the arrival

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

An Odesa resident, whose car burned down during the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 24, joked that the car "burned brightly, just as she herself loves to live."

"It burned brightly, just as I love to live": an Odesa resident reacted with humor to the loss of her car after the arrival

A video is circulating online showing an Odesa resident who lost her car during an enemy shelling, touching Ukrainians with her resilience and sense of humor. In an interview, the woman joked that her car "burned brightly, just as she loves to live," writes UNN.

Details

My car burned the longest, I filled the tank completely. It burned beautifully, brightly, just as I love to live

 - said the woman.

Recall

On the night of July 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with attack drones. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 30 UAVs.

The Russian attack, as indicated, caused significant damage to the city's civilian infrastructure. In particular, a nine-story residential building was damaged - apartments from the 5th to the 8th floors were destroyed. Office premises, a gas station, a two-story building, and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market were also damaged.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarUNN-Odesa
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9