"It burned brightly, just as I love to live": an Odesa resident reacted with humor to the loss of her car after the arrival

A video is circulating online showing an Odesa resident who lost her car during an enemy shelling, touching Ukrainians with her resilience and sense of humor. In an interview, the woman joked that her car "burned brightly, just as she loves to live," writes UNN.

Details

My car burned the longest, I filled the tank completely. It burned beautifully, brightly, just as I love to live - said the woman.

Recall

On the night of July 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with attack drones. It was preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 30 UAVs.

The Russian attack, as indicated, caused significant damage to the city's civilian infrastructure. In particular, a nine-story residential building was damaged - apartments from the 5th to the 8th floors were destroyed. Office premises, a gas station, a two-story building, and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market were also damaged.