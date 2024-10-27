It became known how Ukrainians will receive 1000 hryvnias each through Diia
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Economy has explained the mechanism for paying UAH 1000 to each Ukrainian through a virtual National Cashback card. The funds can be spent during the winter for specific needs or donated to the Armed Forces.
Details
First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev said that Ukrainians will receive UAH 1,000 per person, regardless of age or social status. These funds can be used during the winter months of December, January and February.
The money will be transferred to the National Cashback virtual card, which can be opened through the Diia app. Sobolev clarified that the funds will be "labeled," meaning that there is a limited list of areas where they can be spent.
In addition, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to donate a portion of the money to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.