March 3, 06:22 PM • 19064 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 36714 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 30257 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 36046 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 38876 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 24775 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 22880 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 24135 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34510 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 119728 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
ISW: Ukrainian forces liberated more territory than they lost in February for the first time since 2023

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In the last two weeks of February 2026, Ukrainian forces liberated more territory than they lost, which happened for the first time since the summer counteroffensive of 2023. In total, approximately 257 square kilometers have been liberated since January 1.

ISW: Ukrainian forces liberated more territory than they lost in February for the first time since 2023

In the last two weeks of February 2026, Ukrainian troops liberated more territory than they lost for the first time since the summer counteroffensive of 2023. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that since January 1, Ukrainian troops have liberated approximately 257 square kilometers.

Ukrainian forces achieved a net gain of almost 33 square kilometers between February 14 and 20, and approximately 57 square kilometers between February 21 and 27. The last time Ukrainian forces achieved a net gain was during the summer counteroffensive of 2023, when Ukrainian forces liberated 377 square kilometers in June 2023, 257 square kilometers in July 2023, and 1.47 square kilometers in September 2023.

- the article says.

At the same time, analysts predict that the successful, localized Ukrainian counterattacks of recent weeks are unlikely to escalate into a large-scale counteroffensive, and Russian forces are very likely to stabilize their positions and resume their advance.

"However, Ukraine's recent battlefield successes have disrupted Russia's efforts to create conditions for their spring-summer offensive of 2026 and will force Russian forces to establish stable defenses before engaging in a struggle to regain lost positions," ISW summarizes.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that the occupiers are preparing to strike critical infrastructure in the spring.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

