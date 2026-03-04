ISW: Ukrainian forces liberated more territory than they lost in February for the first time since 2023

In the last two weeks of February 2026, Ukrainian troops liberated more territory than they lost for the first time since the summer counteroffensive of 2023. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), informs UNN.

It is noted that since January 1, Ukrainian troops have liberated approximately 257 square kilometers.

Ukrainian forces achieved a net gain of almost 33 square kilometers between February 14 and 20, and approximately 57 square kilometers between February 21 and 27. The last time Ukrainian forces achieved a net gain was during the summer counteroffensive of 2023, when Ukrainian forces liberated 377 square kilometers in June 2023, 257 square kilometers in July 2023, and 1.47 square kilometers in September 2023. - the article says.

At the same time, analysts predict that the successful, localized Ukrainian counterattacks of recent weeks are unlikely to escalate into a large-scale counteroffensive, and Russian forces are very likely to stabilize their positions and resume their advance.

"However, Ukraine's recent battlefield successes have disrupted Russia's efforts to create conditions for their spring-summer offensive of 2026 and will force Russian forces to establish stable defenses before engaging in a struggle to regain lost positions," ISW summarizes.

The President of Ukraine stated that the occupiers are preparing to strike critical infrastructure in the spring.

