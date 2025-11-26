$42.370.10
November 25, 04:32 PM
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
ISW: The Kremlin has scaled up the dissemination of the false narrative that Russia's victory is inevitable

Kyiv • UNN

 90 views

The Institute for the Study of War believes that Russia's consistent pace of advance on the front does not mean the inevitable capture of Donetsk Oblast. The Kremlin is spreading the narrative of inevitable victory to coerce Ukraine and the West into meeting its demands.

ISW: The Kremlin has scaled up the dissemination of the false narrative that Russia's victory is inevitable

The constant pace of Russia's advance on the front does not indicate that Russian troops will inevitably seize the rest of the Donetsk region. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin has scaled up the dissemination of the false narrative that Russia's victory is inevitable, and therefore Ukraine and the West must immediately agree to Russia's demands.

Russia's inevitable capture of the rest of the Donetsk region is not guaranteed, as the pace of Russia's advance is limited to a foot-by-foot pace – even during the last three months, when Russian troops made relatively faster gains on the battlefield.

- analysts point out.

They continue to assess that Russia's efforts to capture the Donetsk region will be "a multi-year battle that will cost Russia significant human resources and materials."

The Kremlin likely seeks to continue negotiations on ending the war to allow Russian forces to continue advancing on the battlefield. The Kremlin likely plans to use Russian gains to further intensify information operations aimed at convincing the West and Ukraine of the inevitability of Russia's military victory and that Ukraine must capitulate to Russia's demands.

- add ISW.

They conclude that the Kremlin continues to show no willingness to compromise for good-faith peace negotiations and has not set conditions for them to agree to anything less than a complete Russian victory in Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the negotiations in Geneva regarding US President Donald Trump's peace plan. According to him, there is still work to be done – it is about the final text of the document.

Hoping to meet with Zelenskyy and Putin soon regarding a peace plan - Trump
25.11.25, 22:07

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Geneva
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine