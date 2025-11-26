ISW: The Kremlin has scaled up the dissemination of the false narrative that Russia's victory is inevitable

The constant pace of Russia's advance on the front does not indicate that Russian troops will inevitably seize the rest of the Donetsk region. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin has scaled up the dissemination of the false narrative that Russia's victory is inevitable, and therefore Ukraine and the West must immediately agree to Russia's demands.

Russia's inevitable capture of the rest of the Donetsk region is not guaranteed, as the pace of Russia's advance is limited to a foot-by-foot pace – even during the last three months, when Russian troops made relatively faster gains on the battlefield. - analysts point out.

They continue to assess that Russia's efforts to capture the Donetsk region will be "a multi-year battle that will cost Russia significant human resources and materials."

The Kremlin likely seeks to continue negotiations on ending the war to allow Russian forces to continue advancing on the battlefield. The Kremlin likely plans to use Russian gains to further intensify information operations aimed at convincing the West and Ukraine of the inevitability of Russia's military victory and that Ukraine must capitulate to Russia's demands. - add ISW.

They conclude that the Kremlin continues to show no willingness to compromise for good-faith peace negotiations and has not set conditions for them to agree to anything less than a complete Russian victory in Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the negotiations in Geneva regarding US President Donald Trump's peace plan. According to him, there is still work to be done – it is about the final text of the document.

Hoping to meet with Zelenskyy and Putin soon regarding a peace plan - Trump