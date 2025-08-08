$41.460.15
Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip will come at a "high price": Hamas statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Hamas called Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip a "full-fledged war crime" that would come at a "high price." The organization stated that it would make efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip will come at a "high price": Hamas statement

The terrorist organization Hamas condemned Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip as a "full-fledged war crime" that would come at a "high price." For its part, the organization stated that it would pave the way for a ceasefire agreement, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

The Zionist "cabinet's" approval of plans to occupy the Gaza Strip and forcibly evacuate its residents is a new war crime that the occupation army is preparing to commit against the Strip and its almost one million residents. We warn the criminal occupation that this insane adventure will come at a high price and will not be a walk in the park

- Hamas said in a statement on Friday.

Israel's security cabinet on Friday approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip and extend "security control" over the enclave, the prime minister's office said. Israel withdrew its troops and settlements from Gaza in 2005 after a 38-year occupation.

Hamas said that "Israel's manipulation of language by replacing the term 'occupation' with 'control' is nothing more than a clear attempt to avoid legal responsibility for the consequences of this brutal crime." The organization added that Israel's decision "clearly explains the sudden withdrawal from the last round of negotiations," which, according to Hamas, were "on the verge" of reaching an agreement.

The organization said it would continue to take "all necessary measures" to pave the way for a ceasefire agreement that includes the immediate release of all hostages in exchange for an end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Hamas does not want a deal, the group must be destroyed - Netanyahu8/3/25, 11:28 PM • 3911 views

Palestinian Authority's Reaction

The dangerous decision of the Israeli government to fully reoccupy the Gaza Strip will lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. This step will be a full-fledged crime that continues the policy of genocide, systematic killings, starvation, and siege, and is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and United Nations resolutions

- said in a statement by Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas initiated "urgent contacts" with international parties, including the UN Security Council, and called for emergency meetings of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States.

The presidency specifically called on US President Donald Trump to intervene to stop the implementation of these decisions, insisting that he fulfill his promise to stop the war and continue on the path to lasting peace 

- the report says.

"The only way" to end the war and ensure peace and stability is to recognize an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital

- said Mahmoud Abbas.

Addition

Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip. The plan includes disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and demilitarizing the enclave.

Pavlo Zinchenko

