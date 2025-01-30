Israel to release 110 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday

Israel is preparing for a new stage of the prisoner exchange, in which 110 Palestinian prisoners are to be released on Thursday. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, 30 of them are minors. The released prisoners are expected to arrive in Ramallah in the afternoon.

In return, Palestinian groups are to hand over 8 hostages held in Gaza. According to the Israeli authorities, among them are 5 Thai citizens and 3 Israelis. In addition, a civilian woman who was supposed to return last weekend is scheduled to be released on Friday.

The process is expected to continue on Saturday, when three more Israeli citizens are expected to be released.

Recall

Earlier, Hamas handed over 7 hostages to Israel in exchange for 290 Palestinian prisoners. In addition, despite the ceasefire, the situation in the region remains tense. Israel continued military operations in the West Bank, which intensified after January 19. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least ten Palestinians were killed in air strikes on Wednesday.

