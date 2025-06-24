Israel to complete campaign against Iran soon, US already warned - Reuters

Israel plans to conclude its campaign in Iran in the near future and has informed the United States of America. Reuters reports this, citing three unnamed Israeli officials, informs UNN,

Details

According to the publication's sources, much depends on the enemy's next move.

Israeli leaders are trying to develop a precise exit strategy that will end the campaign and stop Iran's missile and drone attacks to avoid mutual strikes that paralyze the country - the media quotes one of its interlocutors.

Another source of the publication reported that the Israeli military signaled that they were close to achieving their goals.

But while Israel chose the moment for a sudden strike on Iran, it cannot have control over when the conflict ends, and risks being drawn into a costly war of attrition if Tehran decides to continue the fight - the article says.

The publication indicates that since the offensive began on the morning of June 13, Israel has killed high-ranking Iranian generals and nuclear scientists, eliminated Iran's air defense systems, and struck numerous nuclear-related facilities.

Recall

Earlier, Iran stated that the US attack on nuclear facilities expanded the targets for its armed forces. Tehran threatens retaliation after Trump joined Israel's military campaign.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities sent a message to President Donald Trump threatening to activate "sleeper terror cells" on US territory in the event of an attack.

