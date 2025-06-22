Israel switches to emergency restrictions amid US strikes on Iran

Since 03:45 on Sunday, June 22, new restrictions have come into force in Israel, according to which all regions of the country have been transferred to the mode of operation of only critical services. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Details

It is noted that the country's Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, approved new instructions for citizens, which provide for a significant strengthening of restrictions in connection with the security situation in the country.

After assessing the situation, it was decided that from today, from 03:45 AM, immediate changes will be made to the instructions of the Israel Defense Forces command. All areas of the country are being transferred to the mode of operation of only vital services. The instructions include a ban on educational activities, gatherings, and the operation of institutions, with the exception of vital sectors - the message says.

It is also indicated that citizens are obliged to follow the instructions published on the official channels of the Home Front Command.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

Subsequently, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had informed Israel in advance about the US strikes on Iran. In addition, a White House representative told the media that Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that US President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities "will change history."

