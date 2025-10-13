Israel released Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire deal

Today, almost 2,000 Palestinians were released from custody in Israel as part of a ceasefire agreement – some were sent to the West Bank, and some to the Gaza Strip, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The Israeli Prison Service reported the transfer of 1,968 Palestinian prisoners and detainees from Israeli prisons, the publication writes.

They were reportedly released in two groups. One group was transferred from Ofer Prison to other areas of the West Bank.

The second group was transferred from Ketziot Prison to Kerem Shalom in southern Israel – one of the border crossings with Gaza.

The prisoners were accompanied by Israeli prison staff with police support, the statement said.

It is not yet reported whether the released included leaders of Palestinian groups and other influential Palestinians sentenced to multiple life terms in Israel. On Sunday, Hamas insisted that seven influential representatives of Palestinian movements should be among those released.

Hamas later stated that Palestinian prisoners had begun receiving medical care in Gaza.

"The released Palestinians are now receiving medical care and undergoing examinations in Gaza hospitals," reports the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

Crowds greet the released prisoners. Awaiting the released Palestinians, people, according to the BBC, crowded as buses arrived at the reception center in Ramallah in the West Bank. According to Al Jazeera, people also gathered near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis to greet the released Palestinians.

Supplement

The last 20 living hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have returned to Israel after more than two years in captivity.

All 20 released Hamas hostages handed over to Israel

"Today, after seven hundred and thirty-eight days, the last 20 living hostages returned home," said IDF spokeswoman, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, quoted by the Israel Defense Forces.

The hostages were abducted by Hamas during the attack on October 7, 2023.

Hamas, according to the BBC, has not yet handed over the remains of 28 deceased hostages – a group of hostage families says that only four bodies will be handed over today.

It was in exchange for the hostages that Israel released almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, traveled to Egypt for a peace summit with world leaders after addressing the Israeli parliament.

The US President, speaking in the Knesset, told Israeli lawmakers who greeted him that it was "the historic dawn of a new Middle East" and stated that Hamas would be disarmed, but this remains to be discussed and agreed upon.

"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza