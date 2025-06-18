Israel is running out of Arrow missiles to intercept Iranian missiles - WSJ

Israel is running out of Arrow interceptor missiles used to counter Iranian missiles, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing a US official, writes UNN.

Details

According to a US official, Israel is running out of Arrow interceptor defense missiles, raising concerns about the country's ability to counter long-range ballistic missiles from Iran if the conflict is not resolved in the near future.

According to the official, the US has been aware of the problems with these capabilities for months, and Washington is reinforcing Israel's defenses with systems on the ground, at sea and in the air. Since the escalation of the conflict in June, the Pentagon has sent more missile defense equipment to the region, and there are now concerns that the US is also "burning" interceptors, the publication writes.

"Neither the US nor the Israelis can continue to sit and intercept missiles all day," said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "The Israelis and their friends need to act with all deliberate haste to do everything necessary, because we can't afford to sit and play ball."

Israel Aerospace Industries, which manufactures Arrow interceptor missiles, did not respond to requests for comment. The Israel Defense Forces said: "The Israel Defense Forces is ready to deal with any scenario. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on issues related to ammunition."

Iran has launched 370 ballistic missiles at Israel since the beginning of the conflict