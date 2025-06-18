Israel is running out of Arrow missiles to intercept Iranian missiles - WSJ

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 6670 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
08:06 AM • 16544 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 20214 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 38740 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 78629 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 207986 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 217578 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 198833 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 228094 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 192408 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
Occupants advanced near 3 settlements in Sumy and Donetsk regions – DeepState mapsJune 18, 12:22 AM • 39274 views
In Belgium, a researcher found an estate with a wine cellar and 18th-century "treasures"June 18, 01:41 AM • 12030 views
G7 will not publish a joint statement on Ukraine due to resistance from the USJune 18, 02:08 AM • 50251 views
Zelensky canceled the press conference in Calgary and is returning to KyivJune 18, 02:35 AM • 24648 views
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 2104:45 AM • 57898 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 111288 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 339304 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 380965 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 383995 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 453591 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Kyiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 70939 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 130748 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 143030 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 202819 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118844 views
Actual
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Fox News

Israel is running out of Arrow missiles to intercept Iranian missiles - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

Israel is running out of Arrow interceptor missiles to defend against Iranian ballistic missiles, raising concerns. The US is bolstering Israel's defenses, but neither country can intercept missiles indefinitely.

Israel is running out of Arrow missiles to intercept Iranian missiles - WSJ

Israel is running out of Arrow interceptor missiles used to counter Iranian missiles, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing a US official, writes UNN.

Details

According to a US official, Israel is running out of Arrow interceptor defense missiles, raising concerns about the country's ability to counter long-range ballistic missiles from Iran if the conflict is not resolved in the near future.

According to the official, the US has been aware of the problems with these capabilities for months, and Washington is reinforcing Israel's defenses with systems on the ground, at sea and in the air. Since the escalation of the conflict in June, the Pentagon has sent more missile defense equipment to the region, and there are now concerns that the US is also "burning" interceptors, the publication writes.

"Neither the US nor the Israelis can continue to sit and intercept missiles all day," said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "The Israelis and their friends need to act with all deliberate haste to do everything necessary, because we can't afford to sit and play ball."

Israel Aerospace Industries, which manufactures Arrow interceptor missiles, did not respond to requests for comment. The Israel Defense Forces said: "The Israel Defense Forces is ready to deal with any scenario. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on issues related to ammunition."

Iran has launched 370 ballistic missiles at Israel since the beginning of the conflict16.06.25, 13:30 • 2620 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
The Pentagon
Israel Defense Forces
United States
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9