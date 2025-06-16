Iran has launched 370 ballistic missiles at Israel since the beginning of the conflict

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 3062 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 14526 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 44204 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 42679 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 51619 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50655 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 51310 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 75399 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 129539 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116841 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.8m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 46137 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 87263 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)June 16, 02:54 AM • 88232 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 36397 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 25392 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 25954 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 37404 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 124208 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 196353 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 254381 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 18522 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 60364 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 56262 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 154001 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81725 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Iran has launched 370 ballistic missiles at Israel since the beginning of the conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Since the beginning of the conflict, Iran has launched 370 missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel. 24 people were killed, 592 injured, and missiles hit 30 objects.

Iran has launched 370 ballistic missiles at Israel since the beginning of the conflict

Iran launched 370 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel during the four days of the conflict. This was reported by CNN with reference to the administration of the Prime Minister of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

As of Monday morning, 24 people have died and 592 have been injured in Israel since the fighting began on Friday, 10 of them in serious condition. In total, missiles and drones successfully hit 30 targets in Israel.

Let us remind you 

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a state of emergency across the country.

 On Saturday, June 14, three people were killed and more than 80 were injured in an Iranian ballistic attack on Israel. Israeli cities were hit by missiles.

Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarNews of the World
Israel
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9