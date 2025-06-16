Iran has launched 370 ballistic missiles at Israel since the beginning of the conflict

Iran launched 370 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones at Israel during the four days of the conflict. This was reported by CNN with reference to the administration of the Prime Minister of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

As of Monday morning, 24 people have died and 592 have been injured in Israel since the fighting began on Friday, 10 of them in serious condition. In total, missiles and drones successfully hit 30 targets in Israel.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced a state of emergency across the country.

On Saturday, June 14, three people were killed and more than 80 were injured in an Iranian ballistic attack on Israel. Israeli cities were hit by missiles.

Iran launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. As a result of the attack, 5 people were injured. Several buildings were also damaged.