Israel extends residence permits for Ukrainian citizens

Israel extends residence permits for Ukrainian citizens

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117225 views

Israel extended residence permits for Ukrainian citizens until the end of 2024, demonstrating support for Ukraine.

The authorities in Israel have extended the permission for Ukrainian citizens to stay in the country until the end of the year. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk, UNN reports.

We welcome the decision of the Israeli government to extend the residence permit for Ukrainian citizens in Israel until the end of 2024

Korniychuk wrote on social media.

Details

He emphasized that the Ukrainian side highly appreciates this decision, which is evidence of Israel's support for Ukraine.

Addendum Addendum

It is known that the Ministry of the Interior of Israel has updated its policy on Ukrainian citizens. The current collective protection against deportation has been extended until December 31, 2024.

This also means that tourist visas (B2) have been automatically extended for Ukrainian citizens who were legally in Israel at the outbreak of the war or who had entered before that time, without the need to visit the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

