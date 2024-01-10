Ambassador to Israel: 29 Ukrainians denied evacuation from Gaza Strip

Israel and Egypt have refused to allow the evacuation of 29 Ukrainian citizens who were included in the evacuation lists submitted by the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel. Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk said this in a commentary to Radio Liberty, UNN reports .

To be frank, there are people who want to evacuate, but there is no possibility, because some of the people on the lists we submitted were rejected by the competent authorities of Israel and Egypt. We were denied permission to leave by 29 citizens from the entire list we submitted - the diplomat said.

According to him, the reasons for this refusal are apparently "certain security issues regarding these individuals.

Korniychuk also added that in some cases, the embassy managed to obtain permission to evacuate people who were initially denied. He explained that additional measures were taken against them while they were in Egypt: "they were interrogated, some investigative actions were carried out, and they were released.

