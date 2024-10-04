Israel eliminates Hamas leader in Tulkarm

Israel eliminated the head of the terrorist Hamas in Tulkarm. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of a joint anti-terrorist operation by the IDF and the Israeli Security Service, the head of the Hamas terrorist organization in Tulkarm, Zahi Yasser Abd al-Razek Ufi, was killed along with several other terrorists.

Ufi was responsible for planning and directing the attempted car bombing in Ateret on September 2, 2024. As a leader of Hamas, he also supplied weapons to numerous terrorists in the region, and planned and carried out numerous terrorist attacks against communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Israeli home front.

Zahi Ufi was also involved in the organization of several significant attacks on Israeli civilians, which resulted in numerous injuries. His activities were aimed at strengthening the Hamas terrorist organization, as well as supporting other terrorists in carrying out attacks with explosives.

