Israel eliminates Hamas leader in Tulkarm

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 32856 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100005 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161618 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134961 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141433 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138236 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111978 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170591 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104699 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Israel eliminates Hamas leader in Tulkarm

Israel eliminates Hamas leader in Tulkarm

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17441 views

The Israeli Defense Forces announced the elimination of the head of Hamas in Tulkarm, Zahi Ufi. He was responsible for planning terrorist attacks, supplying weapons and organizing attacks on Israeli civilians.

Israel eliminated the head of the terrorist Hamas in Tulkarm. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of a joint anti-terrorist operation by the IDF  and the Israeli Security Service, the head of the Hamas terrorist organization in Tulkarm, Zahi Yasser Abd al-Razek Ufi, was killed along with several other terrorists.

Ufi was responsible for planning and directing the attempted car bombing in Ateret on September 2, 2024. As a leader of Hamas, he also supplied weapons to numerous terrorists in the region, and planned and carried out numerous terrorist attacks against communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Israeli home front.

Zahi Ufi was also involved in the organization of several significant attacks on Israeli civilians, which resulted in numerous injuries. His activities were aimed at strengthening the Hamas terrorist organization, as well as supporting other terrorists in carrying out attacks with explosives.

IDF kills leader of Hezbollah rocket project03.10.24, 23:12 • 18571 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces

Contact us about advertising