IDF kills leader of Hezbollah rocket project

The IDF has killed one of the leaders of Hezbollah's project to produce high-precision missiles. This was reported by the Israeli Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli Defense Forces conducted an operation in the Beirut area, which resulted in the elimination of one of the main leaders of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's project.

According to the IDF, the strike was based on intelligence.

The murdered Mahmoud Yousef Anisi was an important figure in Hezbollah's weapons production chain and had extensive experience in mechanical engineering. For more than 15 years, he actively worked on the development of strategic weapons for the organization, becoming one of the key experts in the field of technology for terrorist activities.

