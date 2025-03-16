Israel eliminated Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
In the Beit Lahia area, the Israeli Air Force launched a pinpoint strike on a group of terrorists, including participants in the October 7 attack. Members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups were eliminated.
On Saturday, the Air Force of the Israel Defense Forces carried out a pinpoint air strike on a group of terrorists in the Beit Lahia area of the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the IDF, reports UNN.
Details
According to reports, among those eliminated was a militant who participated in the attack on Israel on October 7.
According to the military, the destroyed individuals were operating a drone that was to be used to attack Israeli forces in Gaza. Intelligence established that this drone was in service with the Islamic Jihad group and was actively used in combat operations.
As a result of the strike, several members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups were eliminated. Among them:
- Mostafa Mohammed Shaaban Hamad - a Hamas militant who infiltrated Israel on October 7.
- Mahmoud Yahya Rashdi Al-Sarraj - a specialist in the Hamas engineering unit.
- Bilal Mahmoud Fuad Abu Matar - a militant who operated under the guise of a photographer.
- Mahmoud Imad Hassan Aslim - a member of the Hamas Zeitun Battalion who disguised himself as a journalist.
- Suhaib Bassem Khaled Nagar - a member of Islamic Jihad who was previously released as part of a hostage deal.
- Mohammed Alaa Sobhi Al-Jafer - a Hamas militant.
The Israeli army said it would continue operations to eliminate terrorist threats against the country's citizens and military.
