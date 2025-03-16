Israel eliminated Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16199 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106381 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168388 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342741 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173381 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124809 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Israel eliminated Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18095 views

In the Beit Lahia area, the Israeli Air Force launched a pinpoint strike on a group of terrorists, including participants in the October 7 attack. Members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups were eliminated.

Israel eliminated Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza

On Saturday, the Air Force of the Israel Defense Forces carried out a pinpoint air strike on a group of terrorists in the Beit Lahia area of the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the IDF, reports UNN.

Details

According to reports, among those eliminated was a militant who participated in the attack on Israel on October 7. 

According to the military, the destroyed individuals were operating a drone that was to be used to attack Israeli forces in Gaza. Intelligence established that this drone was in service with the Islamic Jihad group and was actively used in combat operations. 

As a result of the strike, several members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups were eliminated. Among them: 

- Mostafa Mohammed Shaaban Hamad - a Hamas militant who infiltrated Israel on October 7. 

- Mahmoud Yahya Rashdi Al-Sarraj - a specialist in the Hamas engineering unit. 

- Bilal Mahmoud Fuad Abu Matar - a militant who operated under the guise of a photographer. 

- Mahmoud Imad Hassan Aslim - a member of the Hamas Zeitun Battalion who disguised himself as a journalist. 

- Suhaib Bassem Khaled Nagar - a member of Islamic Jihad who was previously released as part of a hostage deal. 

- Mohammed Alaa Sobhi Al-Jafer - a Hamas militant. 

The Israeli army said it would continue operations to eliminate terrorist threats against the country's citizens and military.

Israel strikes Islamic Jihad command center in Damascus14.03.25, 02:09 • 29019 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Israel
Gaza Strip
