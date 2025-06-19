Israel Defense Forces eliminated the commander of Hezbollah's artillery in southern Lebanon - Israel National News

Israeli forces have eliminated one of Hezbollah's commanders, Yassin Abd al-Munim Izz al-Din, who was responsible for the group's artillery in the Litani sector in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, he participated in numerous attacks on northern Israel and was restoring the organization's combat capabilities, violating the existing agreements between Lebanon and Israel.

This is reported by Israel National News, as conveyed by UNN.

On June 18, the Israel Defense Forces struck in the Barish area in southern Lebanon and eliminated the terrorist Yassin Abd al-Munim Izz al-Din, Hezbollah's artillery commander in the Litani sector. - reported the press service unit of the Israel Defense Forces, as conveyed by the publication.

It is noted that during the war, Yassin "carried out numerous offensives into northern Israel. He also worked to restore Hezbollah's artillery forces."

The Israel Defense Forces noted that "Yassin Abd al-Munim Izz al-Din's activities are a clear violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon."

The publication adds that the Israel Defense Forces continue to monitor Hezbollah's attempts to advance its readiness to harm the State of Israel under the guise of the war with Iran and "will continue to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel."

