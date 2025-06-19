Israel Defense Forces eliminated the commander of Hezbollah's artillery in southern Lebanon - Israel National News

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 9148 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
05:33 AM • 56621 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 95211 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 59748 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 106414 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 88789 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 88921 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 73855 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 143372 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 56106 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
6.3m/s
44%
747mm
Popular news
"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on KyivJune 19, 12:08 AM • 38228 views
USA resumes issuing visas to foreign students, but requires access to social media accountsJune 19, 12:24 AM • 28644 views
Ukraine's "Lima" electronic warfare system jams Russian bombs better than Western counterpartsJune 19, 12:46 AM • 14872 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least JulyJune 19, 02:52 AM • 45034 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 40663 views
Publications
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 5490 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 40943 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 56621 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 92493 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 136819 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 138522 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 191148 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 199562 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 256027 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119665 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

Israel Defense Forces eliminated the commander of Hezbollah's artillery in southern Lebanon - Israel National News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

The Israel Defense Forces destroyed Yassin Abd al-Mounem Ezz al-Din, the commander of Hezbollah's artillery in the Litani sector. He was responsible for attacks on northern Israel and the restoration of the organization's combat readiness.

Israel Defense Forces eliminated the commander of Hezbollah's artillery in southern Lebanon - Israel National News

Israeli forces have eliminated one of Hezbollah's commanders, Yassin Abd al-Munim Izz al-Din, who was responsible for the group's artillery in the Litani sector in southern Lebanon. According to the IDF, he participated in numerous attacks on northern Israel and was restoring the organization's combat capabilities, violating the existing agreements between Lebanon and Israel.

This is reported by Israel National News, as conveyed by UNN.

On June 18, the Israel Defense Forces struck in the Barish area in southern Lebanon and eliminated the terrorist Yassin Abd al-Munim Izz al-Din, Hezbollah's artillery commander in the Litani sector.

- reported the press service unit of the Israel Defense Forces, as conveyed by the publication.

It is noted that during the war, Yassin "carried out numerous offensives into northern Israel. He also worked to restore Hezbollah's artillery forces."

The Israel Defense Forces noted that "Yassin Abd al-Munim Izz al-Din's activities are a clear violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon."

The publication adds that the Israel Defense Forces continue to monitor Hezbollah's attempts to advance its readiness to harm the State of Israel under the guise of the war with Iran and "will continue to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel." 

IDF: 4 high-ranking Iranian intelligence officials, including the head of the IRGC intelligence, eliminated16.06.25, 13:39 • 2874 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9