Israel announces the elimination of another Hezbollah commander
Kyiv • UNN
The IDF announced the elimination of Jalal Mustafa Hariri, a Hezbollah commander in the Qana area of southern Lebanon. Together with him, terrorists responsible for artillery and anti-tank attacks were killed.
The Israeli Defense Forces announced that it had eliminated Jalal Mustafa Hariri, who served as a Hezbollah commander in the Qana area of southern Lebanon. This was reported by the IDF on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that Hariri was responsible for planning and executing a large number of terrorist attacks against Israel from the Qana area.
According to the IDF, Hezbollah terrorists responsible for artillery strikes and anti-tank missiles in the area were killed along with the commander.
Their elimination deals an additional blow to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. The IDF will continue to act to prevent any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens,
Recall
The IDF killed the commander of the Hula Front and the commander of a Hezbollah anti-tank unit. Weapons storage facilities in Beirut and southern Lebanon were attacked.