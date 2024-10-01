Israel announces mobilization of four reserve brigades

The Israeli Defense Forces has announced the mobilization of several more reserve brigades to maintain the situation in the north. This is stated in a statement by the IDF, reports UNN.

Details

According to the situation assessment, the IDF is deploying four additional reserve brigades to perform operational tasks in the northern arena - the military said in a statement.

The IDF emphasizes that this decision will allow for the continuation of operational activities against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the achievement of operational goals, including the safe return of residents of northern Israel to their homes.

Recall

The IDF launched Operation Northern Arrows: limited, localized and targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist targets in the border area of southern Lebanon.

